Pirates rally to complete three-game sweep of Padres

Rookie Henry Davis' second RBI single produced the go-ahead run in the seventh Thursday as the Pittsburgh Pirates erased a four-run deficit to top the visiting San Diego Padres 5-4 for a three-game series sweep

Jack Suwinski added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won four of six

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and six hits, with no strikeouts and three walks.

Dauri Moreta (4-2) pitched a scoreless seventh.

David Bendar got a four-out save, his 16th.

Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim homered for the Padres, who have lost five straight

San Diego starter Joe Musgrove allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Tim Hill (1-2) gave up three runs while getting one out in the seventh.

In the second, Jake Cronenworth singled to left with one out. Rougned Odor moved Cronenworth to third with a single to right-center. Kim's sacrifice fly to left brought Cronenworth home for a 1-0 San Diego lead. Grisham followed with his seventh homer, a two-run shot to right, to make it 3-0.

With one out in the fourth, Kim hit his ninth homer, to left, to push it to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Davis singled to left and went to third on Carlos Santana's double to right. After Connor Joe struck out, Gonzales' sacrifice fly to center drove in Davis to close it to 4-1.

Andrew McCutchen doubled down the line in left in the sixth and came home when Davis singled to left to cut it to 4-2.

Against Hill in the seventh, pinch-hitter Rodolfo Castro walked. Jared Triolo singled to center. An out later, both scored as Suwinski reached on an infield single and went to second on Hill's throwing error. That tied it and chased Hill for Luis Garcia. Davis knocked in Suwinski with a base hit to right for a 5-4 Pirates lead

The start was delayed about 45 minutes because of poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

--Field Level Media