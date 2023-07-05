Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates recall RHP Yohan Ramirez, option Luis L. Ortiz

By
Field Level Media
May 21, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (46) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-3.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday night, optioning fellow right-hander Luis L. Ortiz to the minor league club in a corresponding move

After allowing three unearned runs across 1 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs on June 19, Ramirez was sent to Indianapolis, where he has since made four appearances (one start) for the Indians.

In 19 relief appearances with the Pirates this season, the 28-year-old Ramirez is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA

Ortiz, 24, was 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh prior to Wednesday's move. He was roughed up in his most recent start, taking a no-decision after allowing six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media