Pirates reinstate OF Bryan Reynolds from IL

Field Level Media
Jun 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) in the batting cage before the game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park.
The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the injured list Sunday, while infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae was placed on the 10-day IL

Reynolds, 28, has been out since June 19 with lower back inflammation. He was batting .279 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 68 games this season and is a career .281 hitter with 82 home runs and 279 RBIs over five seasons with the Pirates

On April 25, he signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension, including a club option for 2031.

Bae, who turns 24 this month, is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He is batting .238 with two home runs and 19 RBIs over 76 games after going 11-for-33 in 10 games last season.

--Field Level Media