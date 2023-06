Ke'Bryan Hayes was 5 for 5 with four RBIs Friday in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 14-7 drubbing of the visiting New York Mets

Every starter for the Pirates had a hit. Carlos Santana homered, Jack Suwinski also homered, Austin Hedges added a two-run double, Josh Palacios two RBI singles and Ji Hwan Bae an RBI single

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (6-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Francisco Lindor homered, Luis Guillorme added an RBI double and Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez RBI singles for the Mets, who have lost a season-worst seven straight

New York starter Tylor Megill (5-4) gave up nine runs, seven earned, and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first. Jeff McNeal doubled. An out later, Eduardo Escobar walked. Vientos drove McNeal in with a single

In the second, Hayes singled with one out. Bae walked. After a double steal and a flyout, Hedges doubled in both runners for a 2-1 Pirates lead

Lindor tied it in the third with his 12th homer.

Pittsburgh broke it open with a five-run third. With one out, Andrew McCutchen got an infield single for his 1,999th career hit. On a grounder by Santana, both runners were safe on Lindor's fielding error at shortstop. Suwinski walked to load the bases. Hayes' single drove in two to make it 4-2.

Bae's bunt for a single, combined with Escobar's throwing error from third, brought in two more runs. Palacios singled in Bae to increase it to 7-2.

With two outs in the fourth, McCutchen walked and went to third on Santana's single. That chased Megill for Zach Mukenhim. Suwinski doubled to bring McCutchen home, and Hayes doubled in two more to make it 10-2.

Bae's sacrifice fly, and Palacios' RBI single in the sixth increased it to 12-2.

Santana hit his fourth homer, Suwinski his 12th, in the eighth, 14-2.

New York scored five times in the ninth on two errors, Alvarez's single and Guillorme's double.

--Field Level Media