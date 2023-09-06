Pirates take series with 5-4 win over Brewers

Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and Ji Hwan Bae hit a go-ahead RBI triple Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates erased an early three-run deficit to down the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and Miguel Andujar each added an RBI single for the Pirates (65-75).

Pittsburgh starter Colin Selby, used as an opener, pitched one inning, giving up three runs and one hit, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3) pitched a scoreless seventh. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 33rd save.

Willy Adames homered and Mark Canha added an RBI single for the Brewers (77-62).

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Elvis Peguero (4-5) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

In the first, Christian Yelich and William Contreras, walked. They advanced when Carlos Santana flied out to center. After Sal Frelick struck out, Adames hit his 23rd homer to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Hayes hit his 13th homer to cut it to 3-1.

That's how it stood until the sixth. With one out, Bryan Reynolds singled to center and Hayes walked. Suwinski's double to right-center drove in Reynolds to pull Pittsburgh to within 3-2, moving Hayes to third and chasing Peralta. Trevor Megill entered and gave up a single to center by Palacios, scoring Hayes to tie it.

In the seventh against Peguero, Jason Delay reached on a one-out infield single and scored on Bae's first career triple to give the Pirates a 4-3 lead. Peguero intentionally walked Reynolds, then struck out Hayes.

Hoby Milner replaced Peguero and gave up a pinch-hit single to Miguel Andujar. That drove in Bae to make it 5-3.

Against Colin Holderman in the eighth, Frelick singled to center with one out, went to third on Adames' single to right and scored on Canha's single up the middle to cut it to 5-4.

—Field Level Media