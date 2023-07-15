Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pirates to call up pitching prospect Quinn Priester

Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Quinn Priester (64) poses for photos during Media Day.
Image: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester will be called up to make his major league debut Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, multiple outlets reported Saturday

Priester, 22, was picked 18th overall in the 2019 draft and had been Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect until LSU right-hander Paul Skenes was drafted No. 1 overall earlier this month.

In each of the past three years, MLB Pipeline has ranked Priester within its preseason top-100 prospects lists. The right-hander is currently the Pirates' No. 4 prospect and No. 54 overall, per Pipeline

In his first full season at Triple-A Indianapolis this year, Priester is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts. He has struck out 84 batters and walked 35 in 87 2/3 innings.

He was pulled from his start Friday night after pitching one scoreless inning.

The Pirates will need to make further moves to open a spot for Priester on the 40-man roster

--Field Level Media