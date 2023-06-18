The Pittsburgh Pirates are recalling catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick of the 2021 draft, to make his major league debut on Monday, manager Derek Shelton said after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers

Davis, 23, is rated as the Pirates' No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He also plays outfield

Davis began the season at Double-A Altoona and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 6.

He batted .284 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 41 games at Altoona and .286 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games at Indianapolis.

"I'm excited," Shelton said. "He deserves to be here. I think he's shown that."

Shelton said Davis would be in the starting lineup against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Davis was a college star at Louisville, batting .370 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 50 games before being the top overall pick.

--Field Level Media