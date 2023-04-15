Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Pirates top Cardinals on Andrew McCutchen's 10th-inning HR

Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the third inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Paul Halfacre-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 Saturday

Rodolfo Castro went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Pirates, who have won eight of their last 12 games. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe each went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI

Pirates starter Roansy Contreras allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three

David Bednar (2-0), the fifth Pittsburgh pitcher, earned the victory and Dauri Moreta earned his first save.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on three hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings

Jordan Hicks (0-1), the fourth Cardinals pitcher, allowed three runs (two earned) to take the loss

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the third inning for disputing ball-and-strike calls with home plate umpire Will Little

Hayes led off the game with a 440-foot homer, his first of the season.

The Cardinals countered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson hit doubles to produce one run, then Paul Goldschmidt hit an infield single and Nolan Gorman followed with a sacrifice fly

The Pirates tied the game 2-2 in the third. Hayes drew a one-out walk and Bryan Reynolds hit a single, then Carlos Santana and Joe drew two-out walks to force in a run

Pirates reliever Rob Zastryzny walked leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar in the seventh and allowed Tommy Edman's single. After Andrew Knizner bunted them over, Zastryzny walked Donovan to load the bases

Robert Stephenson relieved Zastryzny and walked Goldschmidt to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead

The Pirates tied the game 3-3 in the eighth. Joe hit a two-out single, then Ryan Helsley relieved Stratton and allowed Castro's RBI double

After McCutchen's two-run homer in the 10th, Joe hit a one-out triple and scored on Castro's single to put the Pirates up 6-3

--Field Level Media