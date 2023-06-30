Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Pistons acquire 3-point specialist Joe Harris from Nets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 21, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) dribbles during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Mar 21, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) dribbles during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons acquired sharp-shooter Joe Harris and two second-round draft picks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN and The Athletic reported

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

The deal will become official on July 6 and frees up nearly $20 million as a trade exception under the Nets' salary cap

Advertisement

The Pistons receive a 2027 second-round pick that previously belonged to the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second rounder that previously belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks

Trading Harris also allows the Nets, who moved under the salary cap and out of the luxury tax with the move, to utilize the $12.4 million mid-level exception

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 31-year-old Harris averaged 7.6 points per game, his lowest scoring output in seven seasons with the Nets. He shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range over 74 games (33 starts)

The Pistons will take on Harris' $19.9 million expiring contract, the final year of a four-year, $75 million deal

In nine NBA seasons, Harris has averaged 10.5 points with 3.1 rebounds in 488 games (283 starts) for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-16) and Nets. He led the NBA in 3-point shooting in both 2018-19 (47.4 percent) and 2020-21 (47.5 percent) after he was a second-round draft pick by the Cavaliers in 2014 out of Virginia

--Field Level Media