Pistons fire assistant GM Rob Murphy

Assistant general manager Rob Murphy was fired by the Detroit Pistons for an alleged violation of the team workplace conduct policy

The firing this week is seven months removed from Murphy being placed on leave as the result of an investigation into whether he engaged in workplace misconduct with a female former employee.

"Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity. Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee," the Pistons told the Detroit Free Press in a statement on Wednesday

Murphy, 50, was the Pistons G League team president before he was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022

Murphy spent a decade as head coach at Eastern Michigan before joining the Pistons. Like general manager Troy Weaver, Murphy is a former assistant coach at Syracuse, among other stops in the college ranks

--Field Level Media