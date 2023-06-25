Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Pitching-starved Reds add RHPs Levi Stoudt, Randy Wynne

By
Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Levi Stoudt (58) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Great American Ball Park.
Image: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Searching for a productive pitching combination to add to a red-hot offense, the Cincinnati Reds called up right-handers Levi Stoudt and Randy Wynne from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday

In a corresponding move, Reds right-hander Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment

The Reds were on a 12-game winning streak that ended Saturday with a 7-6 defeat to the Atlanta Braves. It was the club's longest winning run since 1957, with Cincinnati being led by the offensive exploits of rookie Elly De La Cruz, who has a 1.063 OPS in his first 16 games

Stout, 25, was recalled again after he went 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA over two appearances (one start) with the Reds earlier this season. He started Sunday's game against the Braves

Wynne, 30, had his contract purchased and is sent to make his major league debut after he went 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 12 appearances (seven starts) for Louisville. Wynne started his professional career with three seasons in the independent leagues (2016-18).

In a separate move, right-hander Derek Law (elbow) was sent on a rehab assignment to Single-A Dayton.

--Field Level Media