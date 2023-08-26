MLB

Police investing shooting at White Sox stadium

Jun 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field as the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox.
Police in Chicago are investigating a shooting that left two women with non-life-threatening injuries Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox lost to the Oakland Athletics.

In a statement issued early Saturday, the White Sox confirmed the incident and said it was unclear whether the women, who were in outfield seats in left field, were struck by bullets that came from inside or outside the park.

Chicago police said one woman, 42, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, listed in fair condition. The other woman, 26, was grazed by a bullet to the abdomen but declined medical attention.

In its statement, the team implied the incident was unprovoked.

"While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind," the team said.

"The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery."

The incident reportedly occurred in the third inning of the game, but play continued and fans in the immediate area were cleared out.

A postgame concert on '90s tribute night, set to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Rob Base was canceled. A message on the stadium scoreboard cited "technical issues" as the cause.

—Field Level Media