Practice squads to include one international player in '24

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
All NFL practice squads will include at least one international player, starting in 2024.

The league announced the expansion of its International Player Pathway program on Wednesday.

From 2017-22, one NFL division participated in the program each season. Two divisions (AFC West, NFC North) are involved this season.

A total of 37 international players have signed with NFL teams since the IPP's inception.

Nineteen are currently on NFL rosters, including Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany).

"The practice squad roster expansion for international players will further contribute to our goal of building a sustainable pathway to the NFL for elite global athletes, while also creating local connections with fans around the world," said NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly.

"With the support of all 32 clubs, the NFL International Committee, the NFL Competition Committee and the NFL Players Association, we look forward to implementing this new model to benefit the game long-term and welcome more international talent into our League in the years to come."

NFL practice squads will expand to 17 players in 2024. Teams can either sign an international player through the IPP program or independently scout for talent.

—Field Level Media