We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NHL

Predators buy out Matt Duchene with 3 years left on contract

Field Level Media
Dec 31, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators are buying out the final three years of forward Matt Duchene's contract, multiple media outlets reported on Friday

Duchene was placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout prior to Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

He signed a seven-year, $56 million contract on July 1, 2019. He is owed $8 million in each of the next three seasons.

Friday's move comes on the heels of the Predators shipping center Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for pending unrestricted free-agent forward Alex Galchenyuk. Nashville is retaining 50 percent of Johansen's contract, which has two seasons remaining at an $8 million annual average value

Duchene, 32, recorded 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games last season, one campaign removed from erupting for 43 goals.

He has totaled 744 points (316 goals, 428 assists) in 976 career games with the Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators. He was selected by Colorado with the third overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media