Send us a tip!

NHL

Predators F Ryan Johansen out 12 weeks following surgery

By
Field Level Media
Feb 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) passes the puck across the ice during the first period of the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena.
Image: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is expected to be sidelined 12 weeks after having emergency surgery on his right leg, the team announced Thursday.

Johansen was injured in the second period of Nashville's 5-4 win over the Canucks on Tuesday. The blade of a skate worn by Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes cut the back of Johansen's lower leg. Johansen had the surgery Wednesday.

The projected timeline puts Johansen, 30, out for the rest of the season and through the first round of the playoffs, should the Predators qualify. Entering play Thursday, Nashville sits seven points out of the second wild-card position in the Western Conference.

The No. 4 pick of the 2010 NHL Draft by Columbus, Johansen has posted 12 goals and 28 points in 55 games this season. He has tallied 555 points (189 goals, 366 assists) in 842 regular season games with the Blue Jackets (2011-16) and Predators.

The Predators next play Thursday night against the Sharks in San Jose.

--Field Level Media

