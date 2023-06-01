Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, who played 13 of his 15 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement Thursday

Kern, 37, began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2008 and played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season

The Titans scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon

"It's been hard," Kern said of trying to write a proper retirement speech. "It's also brought back a lot of memories, too. You want to be able to thank a ton of people who helped you over the years, and all the memories from games, from teammates and coaches, conversations in the locker rooms, and road trips.

"To try and get 15 years into 3-4 pages on Microsoft Word, it's been pretty challenging. It's been emotional, too, just thinking back at certain memories. It's also emotional just because there's such a sense of gratitude to a lot of people who have helped me get this far. And, just knowing it's closing a chapter on a really important part of my life and starting a new one."

He was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19, adding first-team All-Pro honors in the latter campaign.

Kern punted 1,006 times in 223 games with the Broncos (2008-09), Titans (2009-21) and Eagles. He averaged 45.9 yards per punt with 396 kicks placed inside the opponents' 20-yard line

