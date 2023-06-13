The Denver Broncos made official the signing of Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark to a one-year contract on Tuesday

Clark, who turns 30 on Wednesday, played the past four seasons for the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who released him in March.

Advertisement

Clark will have a guaranteed $5.5 million base salary with an additional $2 million eligible to be earned through incentives, according to multiple media reports last Thursday.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Clark won't attend the team's minicamp as he has an upcoming Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City "that will be a little awkward.

Advertisement Advertisement

Payton expects Clark, who's projected to play outside linebacker, will be with the Broncos at the start of training camp in July

"(Clark is) a pressure player and someone that I remember doing a lot of work on when he was coming out in the draft," Payton said. "We followed him, obviously, in Seattle first and then in Kansas City. It's one of the areas that we paid close attention to. We'll find a role within what we are doing and where he can help us. I think it's always a challenge to find those guys who you can say are pressure players, but he is one of them. Certainly, he's excelled in the postseason, both in Seattle and in Kansas City. That's the vision."

Advertisement

A three-time Pro Bowl player (2019-21), Clark won Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs in 2019 and last season, when he had five sacks and 39 tackles in 15 regular-season games (all starts). He began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

For his eight-year career, Clark has 58.5 sacks, 263 tackles (180 solo), two interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 120 regular-season games (88 starts). He also has 13.5 sacks in 17 postseason games, the most among all players since entering the NFL in 2015.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media