Purdue overcomes lengthy weather delay to down Virginia Tech

Sep 9, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) attempts to tackle Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) but he could not stop the dive into the end zone in the first quarter at Lane Stadium.
Hudson Card went 23-of-34 passing for 248 yards to lead Purdue to a 24-17 win over at Virginia Tech on Saturday at Blacksburg, Va., in a game mired by a weather delay of more than five hours.

Devin Mockobee rushed for 95 yards on 21 carries for Purdue (1-1).

With the game tied at 17-17, Purdue took a 24-17 lead with eight minutes remaining after a 2-yard touchdown run by Card, which finished off a 13-play, 74-yard drive.

Virginia Tech (1-1) took over at its own 9-yard line with 2:30 remaining and inserted backup quarterback Kyron Drones into the game to replace starter Grant Wells, and Drones helped the Hokies drive down to the Purdue 42-yard line.

But the drive stalled on downs and Purdue took over with 1:16 remaining.

A 20-yard run by Mockobee gave the Boilermakers a first down and allowed them to run out the clock.

Purdue took the opening kickoff and struck first, going 75 yards in nine plays and taking a 7-0 lead with 11:26 left in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Mockobee.

With 5:50 left in the first quarter and Purdue with the ball, the delay started and the game didn't resume until 6:15 p.m., which turned out to be a 5-hour, 27-minute delay.

The Boilermakers picked up where they left off when the game resumed, taking a 10-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Ben Freehill and then going up 17-0 on a 21-yard touchdown run by Tyrone Tracy with 12:39 left in the second quarter.

But Virginia Tech responded with 17 straight points to tie the game at 17-17 at halftime.

Wells hit Bhayshul Tuten for a 30-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5 to make it 17-7, and then following a 41-yard field goal by John Love, Wells hit Jaylin Lane for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds remaining until halftime.

—Field Level Media