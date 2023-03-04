QB Bryce Young measures 5-10 1/8 at combine

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young officially measured 5-foot-10 and 1/8 inch and 204 pounds on Saturday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

If NFL executives and scouts overlook the former Heisman Trophy winner's less-than-ideal stature and still make him a first-round pick next month, he would be the lightest Round 1 QB since at least 2006 and one of the shortest since the 1967 NFL-AFL merger.

His frame is very similar to the 2019 combine measurements for Kyler Murray, who was 5-10 1/8 and 207 pounds and went No. 1 overall in the draft to the Arizona Cardinals.

Alabama's 2022 roster listed Young at 6 feet, 194 pounds.

Young insists that any concerns about his size are misplaced.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," he said. "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question, I'm going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest ... I'm confident in myself, I know what I can do."

The average height and weight of quarterbacks on NFL rosters in 2022 was 6-2 1/2, 219.8. Of course, there are notable exceptions. Future Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson measured just under 5-11 at the 2012 combine.

Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He lacks Murray's mobility, finishing with 139 carries for 162 yards and seven TDs.

--Field Level Media