QB Jameis Winston agrees to deal to stay with Saints

Jameis Winston will remain with the New Orleans Saints after reaching an agreement with the team, he told CBS Sports on Monday.

Winston and the Saints settled on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $8 million if he achieves all incentives, according to ESPN and NFL Network. He had been set to enter the last year of a two-year extension that would have paid him a $12.8 million salary in 2022, ESPN reported.

The revised contract reflects Winston's revised role with the team: The Saints agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract with Derek Carr last Monday, and the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is set to take over as the starter in New Orleans.

Winston, 29, started the first seven games of the 2021 season for the Saints before starting the first three games of the 2022 season. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in October 2021, and sustained multiple back fractures in September 2022. When he returned last season, he was relegated to second string behind Andy Dalton, who is now a free agent.

In three seasons with the Saints, Winston has a 6-4 record as a starter.

The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, Winston was selected first overall by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft. He spent five seasons in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers parted ways with him upon the arrival of Tom Brady in 2020.

In eight NFL seasons, Winston has a 34-46 mark as a starter with a 61.3 percent completion rate, 21,840 passing yards, 139 touchdown passes and 96 interceptions. He also has 1,220 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 293 carries.

--Field Level Media