QB Jordan Love confident he can step up for Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love showed confidence as he addressed reporters while standing behind a podium on Wednesday

Love said he's ready to accept the role as the team's starter following the departure of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

"It's exciting," the 24-year-old Love said. "I think there's a lot of energy around it for myself. I think I can step up and be a little more vocal knowing that I'm the guy, not being the backup."

Speaking of Rodgers, Love shared that he learned valuable lessons from the decorated quarterback while waiting for his chance on the field. He also admitted the two talked after Rodgers was traded to the Jets.

"Kind of just, 'Wish you the best going forward.' He wished me the best and (is) always there for me if I need anything, if I have any questions or anything," Love said. "I'm always just grateful to be around him and for the time I had with him, to be able to learn and be behind him."

On May 2, Love signed a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

The extension came prior to the deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on players taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers selected Love with the 26th overall pick out of Utah State to be the backup to Rodgers

Green Bay was tasked with deciding whether it would commit $20.3 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season or have Love pocket $2.298 million for 2023 with no security beyond that campaign.

Love has completed 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 career games.

