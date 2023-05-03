QB Trevor Siemian signs one-year deal with Bengals

Quarterback Trevor Siemian signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday

Financial terms of the deal were not divulged by the team for Siemian, who is expected to replace Brandon Allen as Joe Burrow's backup in Cincinnati. Allen reportedly agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers earlier on Wednesday.

Siemian, 31, appeared in two games for the Chicago Bears in 2022, going 0-1 as the starter in place of Justin Fields. Siemian threw for 184 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Siemian is 13-17 as a starter for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

--Field Level Media