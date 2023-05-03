Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

QB Trevor Siemian signs one-year deal with Bengals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) calls timeout against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) calls timeout against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Trevor Siemian signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Did Will Levis have the most awkward draft night ever? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Financial terms of the deal were not divulged by the team for Siemian, who is expected to replace Brandon Allen as Joe Burrow's backup in Cincinnati. Allen reportedly agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers earlier on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Siemian, 31, appeared in two games for the Chicago Bears in 2022, going 0-1 as the starter in place of Justin Fields. Siemian threw for 184 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Siemian is 13-17 as a starter for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Bears.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media