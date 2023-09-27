QB Trevor Siemian to be inactive Sunday for the Jets

Quarterback Trevor Siemian, signed Tuesday to the Jets practice squad, will be inactive Sunday night when New York hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that he expects Siemian to pick up the offense quickly and he will determine the veteran's status on a week-by-week basis.

"He's obviously got a lot of games under his belt. He's a quick learner, a quick study from my understanding," Saleh said. "Just giving the ability to come on the practice squad and help us out was the best decision for us."

Saleh has been staunchly in the corner of Zach Wilson, who took over after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter of his Jets debut. Wilson is scheduled to start against the Chiefs on Sunday with Tim Boyle as his backup.

Siemian, 31, is making his second stint in New York. He is 13-17 as a starter for the Denver Broncos (2015-17), Jets (2019), New Orleans Saints (2021) and Chicago Bears (2022).

He spent the offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson has completed just 52.4 percent of his passes for 467 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions for the Jets (1-2) this season.

—Field Level Media