Rafael Devers goes deep twice, Red Sox trounce Tigers

Rafael Devers hit a second-inning grand slam and added a solo shot and the visiting Boston Red Sox rolled past the Detroit Tigers 14-5 on Saturday afternoon

Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer and a pair of doubles while scoring three times. Raimel Tapia added a two-run, pinch-hit homer.

Alex Verdugo had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong each knocked in two runs.

Devers and Duvall also homered in the series opener on Thursday, a 6-3 Red Sox victory

Winning pitcher Tanner Houck (2-0) allowed two runs and three hits and struck out four in five innings.

Riley Greene had a two-run single and Nick Maton added an RBI double for the Tigers, who lost their third straight

The Tigers made a late change to their lineup. Austin Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list due to mental health issues. Akil Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and singled on the first pitch from Houck. He was quickly erased on a double play

Detroit didn't get another hit until the fourth inning. By that time, it was down eight runs.

Devers' fifth career grand slam highlighted Boston's six-run second inning outburst. Masataka Yoshida walked and advanced to third on Verdugo's double. With two out, Detroit starter Joey Wentz (0-2) issued consecutive walks to Enrique Hernandez, Connor and Refsnyder to force in two runs. Garrett Hill replaced Wentz and promptly gave up Devers' opposite-field blast.

The onslaught continued into the next inning. After Yoshida walked again, Duvall ripped his fourth homer on a 1-0 pitch from Hill.

Detroit got on the board in the fourth. Greene led off with a walk and moved up on Kerry Carpenter's single. Maton's double brought in Greene and Spencer Torkelson's sacrifice fly knocked in Carpenter to make it 8-2.

Devers' second homer of the game came off Tyler Alexander in the seventh, clearing the right field wall.

Boston scored three more runs in the eighth. Verdugo's RBI single in the eighth off Alexander brought home Duvall, who led off with a double. Wong and Refsnyder added RBI singles.

--Field Level Media