Rafael Devers, Red Sox hold off Blue Jays

Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs in a three-hit game as the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday afternoon

Justin Turner added a solo homer and an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Boston is 6-0 against Toronto this season

Matt Chapman had a two-run homer for the Blue Jays. George Springer and Bo Bichette added solo home runs

The game ended when Bichette was thrown out at home by right fielder Alex Verdugo. Bichette was trying to score the tying run on Vladimir Guerrero Jr's single, which had already plated Springer.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-4) allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Springer led off the home half of the first with his 12th home run of the season.

Boston scored twice in the third. Turner singled with one out and Devers hit a 3-2 fastball to left center for his 20th homer of the season.

Bichette tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third with his 15th homer of the season.

Boston regained the lead in the fifth. Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and scored on Turner's double. Devers followed with an RBI single and took second on the throw home. Trevor Richards replaced Kikuchi and allowed Masataka Yoshida's run-scoring single.

Christian Arroyo led off the Boston sixth with a single, took third on Refsnyder's double and scored on Verdugo's sacrifice fly. Nate Pearson then replaced Richards.

Josh Winckowski allowed Chapman's leadoff double in the Toronto seventh before Danny Jansen hit an infield single. With runners at second and third and two outs, Winckowski's errant pickoff throw to second resulted in a run.

Winckowski walked Guerrero with two outs in the eighth and allowed Chapman's 11th homer of the season, which pulled the Blue Jays within 6-5

Turner led off the ninth with his 13th homer of the season. It came against Erik Swanson.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen allowed Springer's single and Bichette's double ahead of Guerrero's single that nearly tied the game

--Field Level Media