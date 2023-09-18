Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘good’ after hit, Jakobi Meyers improving

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels deemed star wide receiver Davante Adams "good" after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit late in Sunday's game.

After their 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Raiders said Adams was being evaluated for a concussion after being drilled by Bills safety Taylor Rapp.

The Raiders were already playing without their No. 2 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, who entered concussion protocol after a hit to the head from the Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson in Week 1. McDaniels said Meyers remains in the protocol but is improving.

"Tae's (Adams) good, Jakobi's headed in the right direction," McDaniels told reporters Monday.

Adams' injury occurred on Las Vegas' final drive of the game against the Bills. Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Adams was slow to get up before heading to the medical tent for evaluation.

Through his first two games of the season, Adams has 12 catches for 150 yards and a TD. He is in his second season with the Raiders after spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Meyers signed with the Raiders this year after spending his first four NFL campaigns with the New England Patriots. He had nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in his team debut before exiting the Broncos game with his concussion.

—Field Level Media