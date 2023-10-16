NFL

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a big bullet'

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to make a pass against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to make a pass against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Image: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "dodged a big bullet" in terms of internal injuries after leaving Sunday's win with a back injury, coach Josh McDaniels said Monday.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

"The prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been," McDaniels said.

Advertisement

Garoppolo continues to undergo testing and his status is uncertain for this Sunday when the Raiders (3-3) visit the Chicago Bears (1-5).

Advertisement

Garoppolo, 31, was reportedly taken to a local hospital for evaluation after departing the 21-17 home win against the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

He directed the Raiders' final drive of the first half but did not return, leaving with a 13-3 lead after completing 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo on Las Vegas' first possession of the third quarter. He finished the game 6-for-10 passing for 102 yards.

Advertisement

Originally drafted by the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo joined the Raiders this offseason after a six-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

—Field Level Media