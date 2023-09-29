Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained in concussion protocol on Friday, two days before the team visits the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday after being a limited practice participant for the second straight day.

Advertisement

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said the decision is up to doctors and the team's medical staff.

"We're at the mercy of all the testing and the rest of it," McDaniels said during his press conference. "So he will go through the normal set of tests and we'll see if he clears."

Advertisement Advertisement

Garoppolo was in no danger at practice because it was non-contact for quarterbacks, McDaniels said.

When pressed if the decision will be made Saturday or Sunday, McDaniels said, "It's out of our hands at this point until the medical people tell us what it is and what it isn't."

Advertisement

Garoppolo sustained the concussion during a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

Garoppolo is in his first season as Las Vegas quarterback after the organization moved on from Derek Carr.

Advertisement

His play has been shaky through three games. Garoppolo has thrown a league-worst six interceptions in just 94 pass attempts while throwing for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Also, Las Vegas linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) was ruled out on Friday. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) was listed as questionable, as were cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (groin) and safety Roderic Teamer (Achilles).

Advertisement

—Field Level Media