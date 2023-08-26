Raiders RB Josh Jacobs agrees to deal, will end holdout

Star running back Josh Jacobs is ending his holdout after agreeing to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $12 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I'm back," Jacobs simply posted to social media Saturday morning.

The Raiders later confirmed his signing on social media but posted no details.

Jacobs has returned to Las Vegas after leaving town on July 24 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract by the deadline for franchise-tagged players.

He did not sign his $10.1 million franchise tender but now is in line for a raise. NFL Network reported he will earn $11.8 million in base salary, and incentives can push his earnings to $12 million.

Jacobs, 25, is the NFL reigning rushing champion. In 2022, he compiled 1,653 rushing yards on 340 touches (4.9 yards per attempt) and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games last season. He added 400 receiving yards to lead the league with 2,053 total yards from scrimmage. He was a first-team All-Pro and received his second Pro Bowl nod.

In 60 games (59 starts) since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jacobs has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The Raiders open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 on the road against the Denver Broncos. They conclude the preseason Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

—Field Level Media