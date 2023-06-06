Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs skipped Day 1 of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, prolonging his standoff with the team over his contract

Jacobs is not under contract; the Raiders slapped the franchise tag on Jacobs in March and he has yet to sign the $10.09 million tender

Jacobs, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has said that he would prefer to sign a long-term contract with the Raiders. The two sides have until July 17 to negotiate a contract

"I respect everything about that process," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. "This is not the first time that's happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before -- love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.

Last offseason, Las Vegas declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option of $8.03 million for the 2023 season. He had a base salary of $2.1 million in 2022.

Jacobs proceeded to lead the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 all-purpose yards in 2022 in his fourth NFL season, all with the Raiders. Jacobs is the third Raiders running back to win the rushing title, joining legendary Marcus Allen (1985) and Clem Daniels (1963, AFL)

Jacobs, 25, has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns in 60 games over four NFL seasons. He also has 160 receptions for 1,152 yards.

--Field Level Media