Raiders restructure DE Chandler Jones' contract

The Las Vegas Raiders restructured the contract of defensive end Chandler Jones, multiple outlets reported, saving just over $5 million in cap space for 2023

In March of 2022, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders after 10 seasons in the NFL, including the previous six with the Arizona Cardinals. In restructuring the deal, the Raiders converted $6.33 million of Jones' 2023 salary into a signing bonus, according to Spotrac

Jones, 33, had 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries for the Raiders last season. His signature moment with the Raiders came in Week 15 when he grabbed a New England Patriots lateral in the closing seconds and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to give Las Vegas an unlikely 30-24 victory

Over 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders, Jones has 511 tackles, 112 sacks and 13 fumble recoveries, including two returned for touchdowns

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Jones was a former first-round draft pick (21st overall) by the Patriots in 2012 out of Syracuse.

--Field Level Media