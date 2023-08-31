Raiders resume rebuild, reunite Jimmy G with former coach

Las Vegas Raiders

2022 record: 6-11, third AFC West

Playoff picture: The Raiders have made two postseason appearances in 20 seasons with their last victory coming in 2002.

Biggest Week 1 question: After nine seasons of Derek Carr, the Raiders now employ Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be under the microscope from the first snap. Garropolo is familiar with the system, having played for New England while Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels was offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

Advertisement

What's new: Garoppolo figures to provide the Raiders with steady if not spectacular play. Whether the Raiders can contend with him is uncertain since they didn't come close last season with running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Davante Adams enjoying big seasons. Las Vegas added receiver Jakobi Meyers, while second-round pick Michael Mayer could be a quick contributor at tight end. Las Vegas might have scored big by drafting defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick, and he could join defensive Maxx Crosby as an up-front playmaker. The Raiders also added safety Marcus Epps.

They're gone: Carr became the scapegoat for the poor 2022 season and was benched after 15 games. Carr got the last laugh by refusing to waive his no-trade clause. The Raiders released him and got nothing in return after he signed with the Saints. Tight end Darren Waller struggled with injuries last season and the Raiders sent him packing via trade to the New York Giants in the offseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the money: Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053) and then had to hold out to receive a one-year, $12 million deal. Adams fared quite well with 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first pro season without catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Those two playmakers should again excel.

Get to know: Jacobs may be the Raiders' top all-around player and one of the league's top running backs, but he didn't seek the bright lights during his holdout.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old left Las Vegas and returned to his hometown of Tulsa, Okla., to be around his children and other family members. To keep in shape, he worked out at his former high school — McLain High — and enjoyed the opportunity to mentor the school's football players.

Vegas says: BetMGM pegs the Raiders win total at 7.5. That number only gets exceeded (+130) if Garoppolo proves to be a good fit.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media