Linebacker/defensive end Tyree Wilson signed his four-year rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday
Flopping and slurring and gambling, oh my! | Worst of the Week
All contracts involving first-round selections include a fifth-year team option.
Wilson was selected by the Raiders with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech
He transferred to the Red Raiders from Texas A&M before the 2020 season. He ended his Texas Tech career with 109 tackles (29 for loss), 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 32 games
In 10 games last season, Wilson had 61 tackles (14 for loss) and seven sacks.
--Field Level Media
