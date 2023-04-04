Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

By
Field Level Media
Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer to a contract on Tuesday

The Raiders did not divulge terms of the deal, however Hoyer's representation, JL Sports, announced it as a two-year contract

Hoyer, 37, will be reunited with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels from their time together with the New England Patriots. McDaniels had two different stints as the club's offensive coordinator

Hoyer will reside on the depth chart behind former New England draft pick and Las Vegas offseason addition Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract last month.

Hoyer made one start for the Patriots last season and has appeared in 76 games (40 starts) over 14 seasons with seven NFL franchises.

He is 16-24 as an NFL starter. He has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 10,668 yards and 53 touchdowns against 35 interceptions with the Patriots (2009-11, 2017-18, 2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2012), Cleveland Browns (2013-14), Houston Texans (2015), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017) and Indianapolis Colts (2019).

--Field Level Media