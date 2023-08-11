NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams exits practice with injury

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) speaks during a press conference during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) speaks during a press conference during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Image: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams exited Friday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent right leg injury

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Adams absorbed a hit from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward on the first play of 11-on-11 drills and remained on the field for several moments. Adams was examined by trainers before leaving the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp

Advertisement

The severity of the injury was not immediately known

Adams, 30, recorded 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 17 games in his first season with Las Vegas in 2022

Advertisement
Advertisement

A three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams has totaled 769 receptions for 9,637 yards with 87 touchdowns in 133 career games (126 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2014-21) and Raiders

--Field Level Medi