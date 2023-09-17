NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams hurt on helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Bills

By
Field Level Media
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs for the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Image: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams exited Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The team said Adams is being evaluated for a concussion.

On Las Vegas' final drive of the game, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass deep down the middle to Adams, who was drilled by Bills safety Taylor Rapp.

Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which occurred with 3:02 left in the fourth.

Adams was slow to get up before heading to the medical tent for further evaluation. He was then taken to the locker room, finishing his day with six catches for a team-high 84 yards and a touchdown.

Adams missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant during sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Through his first two games of the season, Adams has 12 catches for 150 yards and a TD. He is in his second season with the Raiders after spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Las Vegas is 1-1 on the season.

—Field Level Media