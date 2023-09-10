NFL

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers being tested for concussion after big hit

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a touchdown pass with Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) defending in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers departed Sunday's 17-16 victory over the host Denver Broncos due to a probable concussion.

Meyers took a hit to the head from Denver's Kareem Jackson after a 6-yard gain with 2:54 remaining in the contest. He was down on the turf for a few minutes and was woozy when he was eventually helped off the field by two trainers. He immediately was ruled out due to concussion protocol and went to the locker room.

Jackson drew an unnecessary roughness flag and gave the Raiders a crucial first down.

The Raiders said after the game that he was still being evaluated for a concussion. Meyers was sitting upright in the locker room, ESPN reported.

Meyers caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in his first game for the Raiders. He was signed as a free agent in March.

Meyers spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and caught 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.

—Field Level Media