Rams acquire OL Kevin Dotson from Steelers

By
Field Level Media
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (69) prepares to block against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (95) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After massive struggles on the offensive line last season, the Los Angeles Rams made another move to shore up the issue by acquiring Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams also received the Steelers' fifth-round draft pick in 2024 and a sixth-round pick in 2025. In exchange, Los Angeles sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to Pittsburgh as well as a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Dotson, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2020 out of Louisiana and started 30 of his 39 games played with Pittsburgh in three seasons, including all 17 games last season.

He was deemed expendable by the Steelers after they signed free agent Isaac Seumalo this past offseason.

One season after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams were 27th in rushing last season with 1,661 yards as they absorbed a number of injuries on the line while also dealing with the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 29 times in just nine games and missed half the season with a spinal cord contusion. He also was in concussion protocol twice.

The Rams also addressed the offensive line in the draft, selecting TCU guard Steve Avila in the second round, Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon in the fifth round and Clemson tight end Davis Allen, also in the fifth round.

—Field Level Media