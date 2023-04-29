Rams draft ex-Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in fourth round

The Los Angeles Rams selected two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett at No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday

Bennett led the Georgia offense in each of the past two seasons, when the Bulldogs went a combined 29-1 and won the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national titles.

Bennett threw for a Georgia record 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022, added 10 rushing touchdowns and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. In four seasons at Georgia, he racked up 8,428 passing yards and 66 touchdowns with 21 interceptions.

Three weeks after the national title game in January, Bennett was arrested in Dallas on charges of public intoxication after residents complained he was banging on front doors in a neighborhood at 6 a.m.

He enters the NFL with some other question marks, too. He is not the ideal height of an NFL quarterback, measuring 5-foot-11 at the scouting combine, and at 25, he will be an older NFL rookie.

Entering the draft, the Rams had only 35-year-old Matthew Stafford on the roster. Stafford is a fellow former Georgia quarterback

Stafford is coming off a season-ending injury, a spinal cord contusion that caused him to miss the final seven games, as Los Angeles missed the playoffs one year after winning the Super Bowl.

Bennett was the seventh quarterback selected in the 2023 draft, going one pick after the New Orleans traded up to No. 127 to tab Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

--Field Level Media