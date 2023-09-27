Rams eye Week 5 for WR Cooper Kupp’s return

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on track to return to the team after Week 4, the first week he's eligible to come off injured reserve.

The Rams play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Kupp went on IR with chronic hamstring issues and has missed the first three games of the season. He has one more to sit out — this week at Indianapolis — before he's eligible to come back. McVay said Kupp is "progressing" and "ramping up his workload."

"He's doing a great job with (VP of sports medicine) Reggie (Scott) and his group, but when you're talking about returning to performance and returning to play, those are different things," McVay told reporters. "And we want him to be able to return to performance at the level that he's capable of."

Kupp, 30, was first injured in a training camp practice Aug. 1, leaving the field 30 minutes into a workout. He was originally expected to be out one to two weeks, but he missed all three preseason games. He returned to practice before the Aug. 26 preseason game against the Denver Broncos before having a setback with the injury.

Kupp had been seeing a specialist in Minnesota to help with the lingering hamstring problem.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He was limited to nine games in 2022 with a high ankle sprain.

The Rams (1-2) travel to play the Colts (2-1) on Sunday.

—Field Level Media