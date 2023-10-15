Rams outscore Cardinals 20-0 in second half to pull away

The host Los Angeles Rams outscored the Arizona Cardinals 20-0 in the second half Sunday on their way to a 26-9 victory at SoFi Stadium.

The game featured a battle of field goals in the first half as the Cardinals (1-5) led 9-6.

The Rams (3-3) had only 123 yards on 20 plays in the first half and 101 was to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had gains of 15, 37 and 49 yards.

However, they rolled up 259 yards in the second half, mostly on the legs of running back Kyren Williams, who finished the game with 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries after totaling four yards in the first half.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Williams ran the ball on four consecutive plays for 47 yards and the 75-yard possession ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp and the Rams' first lead of the game, 13-9.

A turning point came after Brett Maher hit a 25-yard field goal for a 16-9 Rams lead with 2:44 to play in the third quarter.

A Joshua Dobbs pass for 22 yards to wide receiver Marquise Brown on the ensuing drive set the Cardinals up at the Rams' 12-yard line as the fourth quarter began.

On the first play, Dobbs threw late and behind tight end Zach Ertz, who deflected the ball in the air was and it was intercepted by linebacker Christian Rozeboom.

The Rams then marched 88 yards in 12 plays and took 6:35 off the clock with Williams rushing for 55 yards on seven attempts, including a 5-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 23-9 lead. On the drive, Stafford completed a key third-and-9 pass for 21-yards to Kupp, who ended up with seven receptions for 148 yards.

Maher ended the scoring with a 43-yard field goal with 4:37 to play in the game.

The Cardinals have now been outscored 61-0 in the fourth quarter of their five losses.

Matt Prater had kicks of 55, 32 and 27 for Arizona while Maher connected from 29 and 35 yards in the first half.

Two came within 39 seconds in the second quarter. Prater gave the Cardinals a 9-3 lead on a 27-yarder with 43 seconds remaining.

Then, on first down, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Kupp for a 49-yard reception. After a 9-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee, Maher hit from 35 yards with four seconds on the clock.

—Field Level Media