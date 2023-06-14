The Los Angeles Rams restructured the contract of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, clearing $10.44 million in salary cap space for 2023, ESPN reported Wednesday

The Rams achieved the savings by converting $13.92 million of Kupp's salary into a signing bonus, per the report. The Rams had only $1.3 million in cap space available before this move and have yet to sign all of their 2023 draft picks

Kupp's 2022 season ended prematurely after he sustained a high ankle sprain on Nov. 13 in a home loss against the Arizona Cardinals. He later underwent surgery.

Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and TD receptions (16) in 2021 and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned Super Bowl LVI MVP honors in the Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams signed Kupp, 29, to a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension in June 2022

