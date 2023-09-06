NFL

Rams rule out WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for opener

By
Field Level Media
Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) looks on from the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay ruled out All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for the team's season opener at Seattle on Sunday.

Further, McVay told reporters Wednesday he would not rule out a stint on injured reserve for Kupp.

McVay said Kupp remains in Minnesota, where he is seeing a specialist to help get to the root cause of the hamstring pulls that have hampered the seventh-year player this summer.

Van Jefferson ascends to the No. 1 receiver role on the depth chart.

Kupp, 30, was first injured in a training-camp practice Aug. 2, leaving the field 30 minutes into a workout. He was originally expected to be out 1-2 weeks but he missed all three preseason games.

Kupp would miss at least four games if he's placed on IR.

Also, McVay ruled out backup quarterback Stetson Bennett (shoulder) and tight end Hunter Long for Sundays' game.

Kupp played nine games last season before a season-ending ankle injury but, in 2021, he led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

Kupp has 508 catches for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017.

—Field Level Media