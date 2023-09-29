NFL

Rams TE Tyler Higbee signs 2-year contract extension

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) catches a pass over Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.
Image: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee signed a two-year contract extension that spans through the 2025 season on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Higbee, however NFL Network reported the deal has a base value of $27 million — $17 million guaranteed — and could be worth a maximum of $30.5 million.

Higbee, 30, is playing in the final season of a four-year, $29 million extension.

"He is a glue guy for this team," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Higbee on Friday. "Really cool to see him honored as a captain, voted on by his teammates this year. He epitomizes a lot of the things we're looking for in Rams. Mentally and physically tough, loves to compete (and) he's got versatility. We ask a lot of our tight ends. He sets the example every single day.

Higbee has recorded 11 catches for 132 yards in three games this season. He has 317 receptions for 3,239 yards and 20 touchdowns in 113 career games (104 starts) since being selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky.

—Field Level Media