Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Rams to bring back S John Johnson III

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
(File photo) Following two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, safety John Johnson III agreed to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams.
(File photo) Following two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, safety John Johnson III agreed to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Safety John Johnson III agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Johnson signed a $33.75 million deal with the Browns in 2021 and had 162 tackles with four interceptions in two seasons in Cleveland

Advertisement

Terms of the deal with the Rams weren't immediately available

His base salary with Cleveland was scheduled to more than double from 2022 to '23, from $4 million to $8.75 million, and he was released in February in a cost-cutting move

Advertisement
Advertisement

A third-round pick of the Rams in 2017, Johnson had two of his three career 100-tackle seasons with Los Angeles

Johnson started all 17 games in 2022 with 101 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception

--Field Level Medi