Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) placed in IR

By
Field Level Media
Jun 14, 2023; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams put star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve Saturday because of an ongoing hamstring problem, meaning the earliest he can play is Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tight end Hunter Long (thigh) also was placed on IR.

Rams coach Sean McVay already had ruled Kupp out for Week 1 against the host Seattle Seahawks. Kupp has been seeing a specialist for the hamstring condition.

Kupp, 30, was first injured in a training camp practice Aug. 1, leaving the field 30 minutes into a workout. He was originally expected to be out one to two weeks but he missed all three preseason games. He returned to practice before the Aug. 26 preseason game against the Denver Broncos before having a setback with the injury.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He was limited to nine games in 2022 with a high ankle sprain.

Long, 25, appeared in 16 games (two starts) over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He has one 8-yard catch in his career.

—Field Level Media