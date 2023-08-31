Rams WR Cooper Kupp has 'setback' in hamstring recovery

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp appears to be in danger of missing the start of the season after having a "setback" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, head coach Sean McVay said.

Kupp, 30, was injured in a training-camp practice Aug. 2, leaving the field 30 minutes into a workout. He was originally expected to be out 1-2 weeks but he missed all three preseason games, although he did participate in joint practices with the Denver Broncos last week.

Advertisement

"He has a little muscle strain so we're taking it day by day," McVay said.

The Rams have revamped their roster since winning the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, with Kupp one of the remaining veterans along with quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kupp played nine games last season before a season-ending ankle injury but led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2021.

The Rams are set to open the season Sept. 10 at Seattle, leaving little time for the 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection to resume on-field work.

Advertisement

Kupp is the No. 1 receiver for the Rams, who traded away Allen Robinson II, with Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek following Kupp on the team's depth chart.

Kupp has 508 catches for 6,329 yards and 46 touchdowns in 80 games (66 starts) since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2017.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media