Randy Vasquez allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings for his first career win as the host New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 to gain a split of their doubleheader on Thursday

Called up to start for Nestor Cortes (shoulder), Vasquez (1-1) allowed singles to Eloy Jimenez in the first and Gavin Sheets in the fifth. He struck out three, walked one and allowed four baserunners in his second career start.

Chicago tied a season-high four homers in the opener and earned a 6-5 victory. Jimenez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh off Michael King after Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada connected off Luis Severino.

Vasquez, whose other start was May 26 against San Diego, helped the Yankees win for the seventh time in 12 games after being promoted as the 27th man for the doubleheader

Vasquez had two on in the first after Jimenez singled, but he retired the next 15 hitters until Sheets singled. After plunking Robert in the back, he exited to a nice ovation from the crowd.

Clevinger (3-4) retired the first nine hitters until Willie Calhoun opened the fourth with a double. After Calhoun's third hit of the doubleheader, Torres blasted a first-pitch cutter to left field for his 10th homer of the season after barely missing a game-ending three-run drive off Kendall Graveman in the opener.

Clay Holmes notched his seventh save after allowing a leadoff walk to Robert and Jimenez to reach on a throwing error by Torres. Jimenez appeared to tweak his right leg running down the first base line and exited.

Billy McKinney, who was called up to replace Aaron Judge, added a solo shot for his first homer with the Yankees after playing two games for them in 2018

Clevinger allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media