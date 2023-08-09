Rangers 3B Josh Jung eyes late-season return post-surgery

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung underwent surgery on his fractured left thumb on Wednesday and will remain with his Texas teammates to rehab in hopes of being back for the end of the 2023 regular season

The Rangers said hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan inserted a plate and screws to stabilize the fracture of Jung's thumb, which typically carries a recovery time of at least four weeks. Because the injury is to his glove hand, the Rangers are planning to re-evaluate Jung before determining a more precise timetable for his return to the field

Advertisement

Jung, an All-Star starter for the American League in July, was hurt fielding a line drive off the bat of Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler

Jung is batting .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs in 109 games. The 25-year-old, who started 107 of the team's first 112 games at third base, including 33 straight, is considered the leading candidate to win American League Rookie of the Year honors

Advertisement Advertisement

He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday. At that time, he was the American League rookie leader in home runs, RBIs, runs (70), extra-base hits (47) and total bases (209)

--Field Level Medi