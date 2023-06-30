Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rangers acquire LHP Aroldis Chapman from Royals

By
Field Level Media
Jun 22, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers acquired veteran left-hander Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals on Friday for two minor leaguers

Chapman, 35, is a seven-time All-Star who can help boost the Rangers' bullpen, which entered Friday ranked 24th in the majors with a 4.37 ERA and has converted only 15 of 28 save chances this season

Kansas City received left-hander Cole Ragans and outfielder Roni Cabrera.

Chapman was 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and two saves in 31 appearances for the Royals. It was his first season with Kansas City

Overall, Chapman is 48-37 with a 2.47 ERA and 317 saves in 698 career relief appearances in 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-2015), Chicago Cubs (2016), New York Yankees (2016-22) and Royals

Ragans, 25, is 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA in 17 appearances for Texas this season.

Cabrera, who turns 18 next month, is batting .320 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 15 games in the Dominican Summer League.

--Field Level Media